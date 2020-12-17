Jacob Roloff's Family Speaks Out After He Accuses Little People, Big World Producer of Molestation

The Roloff family is rallying around Jacob Roloff after he alleged a Little People, Big World producer molested him as a child.

His mother, TLC star Amy Roloff, was one of the first family members to comment on his statement, which Jacob shared to social media on Dec. 16. She shared her pride in the 23-year-old, writing, "I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore."

Matt Roloff expressed that he's "very proud" of his son for coming forward. Jacob's wife of a year, Isabel Sofia Rock, said the same, commenting, "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife."

Sister Molly Roloff shared that she too stands by the youngest of the Roloff siblings. "Very very very proud of you, brother," she commented. "Know that I'm with you 100%."

His brother Jeremy Roloff's wife, Audrey, complimented his statement, highlighting one particular sentence where Jacob wrote, "Asking harder preliminary questions."

"Love that line," Audrey commented. "Hate that you had to live through this Jacob. We love you and are for you (sic)."