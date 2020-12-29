Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Relive Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office

The Office is coming to Peacock exclusively Jan. 1! Celebrate by revisiting some of Steve Carell's most hilarious moments and one-liners.

Watch: Will We Ever Get More of "The Office"?

Get ready to start the New Year off with a Michael Scott binge-athon!

Starting this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, every episode of The Office will be available on NBCU's streaming service Peacock along with superfan bonus content, never-before-seen footage and more extras!

That means you can start 2021 off with hours of belly laughs with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and more of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees and their hilarious hijinks.

In honor of the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at some of Michael Scott's most LOL-worthy scenes, moments and one-liners from The Office's past. We're talking bacon-related injuries, a very inappropriate dating site username and some disses directed at Toby and Dwight.

photos
Scroll down to revisit some of Michael's funniest moments and binge The Office on Peacock starting Jan. 1!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

NBC
Prison Mike

"The worst thing about prison was the Dementors. They were flying all over the place and they were scary and they sucked the soul out of your body and it hurt!"

NBC
Bacon-Related Injury

Warning: do not attempt to make bacon in the morning if you do not have a butler!

"Most nights before I go to bed, I will lay six strips of bacon on my grill. Then I go to sleep. When I wake up I plug in the grill and I go back to sleep again," Michael explained of his grill-related foot injury. "Today I got up, I stepped onto the grill and it clamped down on my foot. That's it. I don't see what's so hard to believe."

NBC
Little Kid Lover

What better way to let women on an online dating site know how serious you are about wanting kids someday than with that username? 

NBC
CPR Sing-A-Long

When it doubt, do chest compressions to the beat of the Bee Gee's "Stayin Alive," OK? 

NBC
Date Mike

"Hi, I'm Date Mike. Nice to meet me. How do you like your eggs in the morning?" 

NBC
Every Michael vs. Toby Moment

"If I had a gun with two bullets and I was in a room with Hitler, Bin Laden and Toby, I would shoot Toby twice."

NBC
"9,986,000"

"This is going to hurt like a motherf--ker." Have truer words ever been spoken than when Michael realized just how hard leaving Dundler Mifflin was going to be for him after his team sang this to him? 

NBC
"Lazy Scranton"

"Lazy Scranton the Electric City, they call it that 'cause of the electricity." 

NBC
Boss of the Bride

In what was supposed to be the highlight of Phyllis' wedding, Michael called "bulls--t" when her father was able to get up from his wheelchair to finish walking her down the aisle. 

"I can't believe I pushed that guy's lazy ass around all day until he was ready to stand up and steal the show," Michael said.

NBC
"Forever"

We dare you not to get emotional over Michael leading a flash mob dance at Jim and Pam's wedding!

NBC
Safety Training Gone Wrong

"Dwight, you ignorant slut."

NBC
Hide the Turtles

"WHERE ARE THE TURTLES?!"

NBC
Do Not Try This at Your Office

Hardcore! Parkour!

