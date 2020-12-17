Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Sounds Off on Chrishell Stause, Tarek El Moussa & More

The latest episode of Daily Pop broke down all of 2020's wildest celebrity feuds, so it only makes sense that co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner consulted the reality TV personality that seems to be an expert on the matter: Christine Quinn!

The Selling Sunset star stopped by the E! show on Thursday, Dec. 17 to not only dish on her own feuds, but also look back at the drama that went down during season three of the Netflix series, most of which revolved around Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley.

As fans of the show may recall, Chrishell described being blindsided by the This Is Us actor's decision to file for divorce. However, Christine, along with Davina Potratz, didn't see it that way—and they made sure to tell their co-stars that.

"The thing is, do I regret bringing it up? No, not at all," the 31-year-old real estate agent told Justin and Carissa. "I have my right to have my own opinion. That's okay. And that's what makes a show and what makes it fun. If we all got along and had the same opinion...it'd be boring."