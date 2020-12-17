Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Sounds Off on Chrishell Stause, Tarek El Moussa & More

The latest episode of Daily Pop broke down all of 2020's wildest celebrity feuds, so it only makes sense that co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner consulted the reality TV personality that seems to be an expert on the matter: Christine Quinn!
The Selling Sunset star stopped by the E! show on Thursday, Dec. 17 to not only dish on her own feuds, but also look back at the drama that went down during season three of the Netflix series, most of which revolved around Chrishell Stause's split from Justin Hartley.
As fans of the show may recall, Chrishell described being blindsided by the This Is Us actor's decision to file for divorce. However, Christine, along with Davina Potratz, didn't see it that way—and they made sure to tell their co-stars that.
"The thing is, do I regret bringing it up? No, not at all," the 31-year-old real estate agent told Justin and Carissa. "I have my right to have my own opinion. That's okay. And that's what makes a show and what makes it fun. If we all got along and had the same opinion...it'd be boring."
On a positive note, Christine said she and Chrishell have "of course" talked since three ended. "You know, we work together so we see each other in the office," she added.
With that in mind, has Christine met Chrishell's rumored boyfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe?
Nope! "I, honestly, I really don't know much about it," the Oppenheim Group associate said. "I just think he's really cute and they seem happy together."
Christine also weighed in on her Selling Sunset co-star Heather Rae Young's relationship. She's engaged to HGTV's Tarek El Moussa, who recently made it clear that he's not Christine's biggest fan.
It all started back in July, when Christine told Page Six she jokingly refers to the couple as "Speidi," a.k.a Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.
"It's really funny to see Heather's relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic," Christine said during the Page Six interview about Selling Sunset's third season. "I call them 'Speidi' all the time because it's like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It's ridiculous, so you know, you're going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it."
Earlier this month, Tarek spoke out about the comment.
"Christine has a big mouth," the Flip or Flop star said on the Dec. 8 episode of Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "She said some s--ty things about us. And that's about it. We're not really interested in dealing with her nonsense."
He also slammed Christine's claims that the couple calls the paparazzi on themselves: "Listen, just because she's never been famous before and she doesn't know how it works, she doesn't have to talk. It just makes her look stupid."
On Daily Pop, Christine responded to everything Tarek said. "I feel like he looks stupid," she expressed. "This was a year ago. He's bringing it up now."
Added Christine, "Why are you so obsessed with me? I mean, I'm thrilled, but that was so long ago."
To hear more from Christine Quinn—including her thoughts on the Oppenheim brothers parting ways professionally—in the above Daily Pop clip!