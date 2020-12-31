Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

The Most Comforting The Office Episodes to Watch Over New Year’s

The Office drops on Peacock on Jan. 1! Why not ring in 2021 with some of the best episodes of the hit NBC series. Click to see our picks!.

By Vannessa Jackson Dec 31, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVSteve CarellThe OfficeRainn WilsonJohn KrasinskiJenna FischerCelebritiesNostalgia
We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only thing better than a marathon of The Office is bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica.

Right about now you're probably celebrating the fact that 2020 is finally over and we're here to bring you even more great news just in time for New Year's Day 2021. Come Friday, Jan. 1, you can watch every single one of your favorite episodes of The Office on Peacock

That's right, all your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees are finally on NBCU's streaming service for your binging pleasure.

No one knows what the new year will bring, but we do know that no matter what, Jim and Pam are still going strong and Dwight is just as crazy as ever.

We've rounded up some of the feel good episodes from the fan-favorite series that will be a guide to hilarious and feel good content to keep you laughing all day long. In the words of Michael Scott: "That's what she said."

photos
Scroll through the gallery to see all the episodes that deserve a rewatch. Then, don't forget to head to Peacock on Jan. 1 to binge the entire series again along with superfan bonus content, never-before-seen footage and more!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

NBC
"Office Olympics"

This episode of The Office shines as each character gets to showcase one of the games that they play around the office, inspiring Jim and Pam to create an Olympics tournament of their own.

And when Michael tears up after getting a medal for closing on his condo, well, we tear up, too.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
"The Dundies"

Just like how Pam can feel God in this Chili's, we feel nothing but happy feelings when watching "The Dundies" and seeing all of our favorites come together for their office's version of an award show.

NBC
"Business School"

While there are plenty of hilarious moments in this episode, the heartwarming part we watch over and over is when Michael (who has just had a bad day after going to Ryan's business school) shows up to Pam's art show and falls in love with her drawing of the office.

"That is our building, and we sell paper."

NBC
"The Injury"

From Michael burning his foot on a grill to Dwight becoming friendly after a concussion, this episode's humor is peak nostalgia for the series.

NBC
"Casino Night"

Spoiler alert: A lot of these episodes are Jim and Pam heavy.

And can you blame us? Their relationship was the heart of the show, and "Casino Night" was the episode where we finally saw the two act on their feelings for one another when they kissed for the first time.

NBC
"Garage Sale"

Yes, Jim and Pam are the couple goals of the show, but it was touching to finally see Michael find his soulmate in the series, especially when his proposal with a room full of candles was the sweetest thing to see.

The ring that cost three years of his salary didn't hurt, either.

NBC
"Weight Loss"

Who would have ever thought a gas station proposal could be so romantic? Seeing Jim and Pam get engaged was one of the highlights of the series, and it gives us a fuzzy feeling anytime we rewatch the touching moment.

NBC
"Niagara"

While Jim's Plan A was to marry Pam a long, long time ago, we always can count on watching this two-parter episode to cheer us up.

From Pam and Jim getting married on Niagara Falls to the entire office dancing down the aisle, it's an episode that reminds us why this show is one of our absolute favorites.

NBC
"Goodbye, Michael"

Nine million, nine hundred eighty six thousand minutes of Michael Scott being the branch manager at Dunder Mifflin was still too short for us, but this episode that sends off Steve Carell's character couldn't have been any more precious.

Chris Haston/NBC
"Finale"

It's hard to tie up a show, especially one as beloved as The Office, but we feel that the finale truly did an amazing job and fills us with warmth whenever we replay it.

Seeing Dwight and Angela get married, enjoying the brief return of Michael and spying Ryan and Kelly running away together brought the show full circle and reminds us that life is beautiful and everything will work out fine.

