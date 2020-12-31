The Most Comforting The Office Episodes to Watch Over New Year’s

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The only thing better than a marathon of The Office is bears, beets and Battlestar Galactica.

Right about now you're probably celebrating the fact that 2020 is finally over and we're here to bring you even more great news just in time for New Year's Day 2021. Come Friday, Jan. 1, you can watch every single one of your favorite episodes of The Office on Peacock!

That's right, all your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees are finally on NBCU's streaming service for your binging pleasure.

No one knows what the new year will bring, but we do know that no matter what, Jim and Pam are still going strong and Dwight is just as crazy as ever.

We've rounded up some of the feel good episodes from the fan-favorite series that will be a guide to hilarious and feel good content to keep you laughing all day long. In the words of Michael Scott: "That's what she said."