See Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine

There's no less love in a simple birthday celebration—just look at this sweet one for The Rock's daughter, Jasmine.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Dwayne Johnson's second daughter celebrated her fifth birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the global circumstances, her birthday party was home with the people closest to her heart: Johnson, mom Lauren Hashian, grandmother Ata Johnson and sister Tiana, 2.
In a video Johnson posted to Instagram, fans can watch as the group serenades the birthday girl while the star's mom accompanies them on the ukulele and the actor presents a lit cake.
"Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil' tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul," the blockbuster star wrote on Instagram. "Like all of you families around the world, we've had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family.
In the end, that's really all that matters.."
"Shout to Mama Rock @atajohnson," Johnson continued, "for keeping the ukulele rhythm and Wifey Mama @laurenhashianofficial for always coming in with that sweet harmony. And Big Daddy had to swoop in with the biggest papa bear birthday smooch ever to my pride and joy."
Needless to say, the Jumanji star was one proud papa. "Happy Birthday, Jazzy!!" he concluded his post. "One day many years from now, you'll see what I see...The gift that you are. We love you, Your family."
It's hard to believe it's already been five years since Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian welcomed their first child together. "I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more... IT'S A BABY GIRL!!" he announced back in November 2015, a month before Jasmine's birth. "THANK YOU guys so much for the awesome support and love you've sent @laurenhashianofficial and myself from around the world. We're so grateful for this blessing and thrilled to share the news with y'all. #BringOnMoreEstrogenInOurHome#MeAndPuppyHobbsAreTheOnlyDudes #2xProudPapaBear#JustOverHereMakingBabiesAndStuff #AndPalmingPregnantBellys."
The pair become parents again with the arrival of daughter Tiana in April 2018. A year later in August, the longtime couple tied the knot. Back in September, the actor revealed that he, his wife and their daughters had tested positive for coronavirus, but were fortunately recovering and no longer contagious.