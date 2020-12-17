Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Tina Fey Reveals She Saved a Man's Life After Kayak Accident During Pandemic Getaway

While staying in a home outside of New York City during the pandemic, Tina Fey helped save a man's life after he was floating in the Hudson River.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 17, 2020 9:08 AMTags
Tina FeyJimmy FallonCelebrities
Watch: Tina Fey & Lorne Michaels Proud of "Mean Girls" at Tonys

Tina Fey is a good person to have around if you ever decide to explore the Hudson River.

The 50-year-old 30 Rock star appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Dec. 16, where she told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently helped to save the life of a stranger who had been kayaking in the Hudson and ended up floating in the water following some kind of mishap. Scroll down to see the clip. 

The incident occurred a couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic, when Tina and her family had rented a house just outside of New York City. On the first morning that they were there, Tina went outside and heard what appeared to be the faint sound of a person calling for help. 

The Baby Mama star said she couldn't tell if the noise was just a bird, but she ultimately called the police. An officer loudly shouted in the direction of the sound and then left to investigate the surrounding area.

"The cops take off, and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating, no oar," Tina revealed. "They found him a mile north in the river." 

photos
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: BFF Moments!

At that, Jimmy congratulated his fellow Saturday Night Live alum for helping to facilitate the miracle. 

"I saved a man's life!" she exclaimed. "He doesn't know it was us."

Tina then joked that no one should ever decide to try kayaking, at least not in that particular body of water.

"In the Hudson?" she questioned. "That's not like a stream. It's like a rat toilet!"

Clearly, she does not want to go to there.

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee’s First Photo of Baby Bump Hints She's Having a Boy

2

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 2

3

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

4

Leonard Roberts Blames Racism, Ali Larter for His Heroes Firing

5

How Blake Shelton’s Proposal Plans for Gwen Stefani Almost Got Ruined