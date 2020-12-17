2020 in Review: Vote for the Social Media Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same.
Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.
We continue our 2020 in Review series with a breakdown of all things social media. You know, the place that offered the most opportunity to come together this year while we safely kept our distance out in the real world.
Over the course of four polls, you'll get to weigh in on the feel-good story that most stole your heart and decide whether Nathan Apodaca's skateboard ride of "Dreams" was more or less memorable than Charlotte Awbery's impromptu performance of "Shallow." (And try not to freak out when you remember that, yes, that last one did happen on the London Tube in 2020.)
You'll get to make your voice heard on which livestream ruled supreme in your home. Were you feeling the Verzuz effect or was John Krasinski's Some Good News more your cup of tea? And, of course, we know you've got thoughts on the fresh memes that have been living rent-free in your head.
But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 19, followed by a whole new set the next day.
And because we know it's been a year (to say the least), here's a quick refresher on these feel-good stories that had you swallowing back tears: The internet rallied around Owen Filer as he turned 101 amid early coronavirus lockdown in March, a husband showed up outside his local emergency room with a sign to thank healthcare workers for saving his wife's life, 3-year-old Lula battled a rare kidney cancer and is now in remission, 11-year-old Anthony Madu won a scholarship from the American Ballet Theatre after a video of the Nigerian native dancing in the rain went viral, a sixth-grade teacher went above and beyond in early quarantine to make math clear to one lucky student, showing up outside his pupil's door with a whiteboard, those toddlers whose joyous reunion once went viral linked back up in service of an anti-racism campaign and 6-year-old Bridger stepped in between his little sister and a dog on the attack, saving her life.
Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!