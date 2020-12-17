Nikki Bella Reveals Heartbreaking News to Brie Bella About Their Delivery Plan

Nikki Bella is the bearer of bad news on tonight's all-new Total Bellas.

In this sneak peek clip, the 37-year-old reality TV star is mid-conversation with her twin Brie Bella, trying to work up the courage to reveal that giving birth in Arizona is no longer an option for her and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Why? Their California-based health insurance. "I'm totally nervous to tell Brie that I have to go back to L.A. to have the baby," Nikki explains in a confessional. "But, for me, like, I have to think about our family. I have to think about our future. The responsible thing to do is to go where my insurance is, to go where I'm covered because when it comes to labor, you don't know what your body is gonna do."

Back in the car, the mom-to-be eventually breaks the news.

"I got the call from my business manager who had the final call with our insurance company," Nikki tells Brie. "And, huge 'no.' They won't cover me here. Not even a dime. Nothing."