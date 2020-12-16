Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Says She's "Pissed" as He Vacations with New Girlfriend

Watch : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Elena Samodanova is not too happy that her estranged husband, Gleb Savchenko, is cracking on with a new girlfriend one month after their split.

Over the weekend, Gleb was seen vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, with dancer Cassie Scerbo. The beachy getaway was a double date, as the couple was joined by Gleb's former Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause and her boyfriend Keo Motsepe.

Elena addressed her fallout with the ballroom pro on Tuesday, Dec. 15, when speaking on an Instagram Live, People reports. She was making pancakes with her 3-year-old daughter Zlata, whom she shares with Gleb along with their 9-year-old Olivia.

A fan asked what the future will hold for Pro Dance L.A., the Los Angeles dance studio that the spouses operate together.

"We've tried to figure out … if we're going to be running it together," the mom said, per People. "Not at this moment, I'm just too pissed at him. So I won't be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later."