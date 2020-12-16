Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Says She's "Pissed" as He Vacations with New Girlfriend

Elena Samodanova is not too happy that her estranged husband, Gleb Savchenko, is cracking on with a new girlfriend one month after their split.
Over the weekend, Gleb was seen vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, with dancer Cassie Scerbo. The beachy getaway was a double date, as the couple was joined by Gleb's former Dancing With the Stars partner Chrishell Stause and her boyfriend Keo Motsepe.
Elena addressed her fallout with the ballroom pro on Tuesday, Dec. 15, when speaking on an Instagram Live, People reports. She was making pancakes with her 3-year-old daughter Zlata, whom she shares with Gleb along with their 9-year-old Olivia.
A fan asked what the future will hold for Pro Dance L.A., the Los Angeles dance studio that the spouses operate together.
"We've tried to figure out … if we're going to be running it together," the mom said, per People. "Not at this moment, I'm just too pissed at him. So I won't be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later."
When announcing their divorce in November, Elena explained, "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end." Plus, she shared a mysterious quote that read, "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."
Gleb later celebrated Thanksgiving with his two young daughters, seemingly without his ex.
During his romantic Mexican vacay, he posted a photo of his hotel room at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, complete with Moët champagne and French macarons. He and Cassie took a trip to the spa and hung out by the pool, with one spy telling E! News they looked quite cozy.
A source revealed, "Cassie just got out of a relationship this fall. She has a strong personality and likes guys who are very committed to her!"
Gleb also posted a pic of him and fellow DWTS performer Keo lounging poolside. The 37-year-old dancer wrote on Instagram, "2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy."
Initially, Gleb and Chrishell were rumored to be romantically linked due to their on-screen chemistry on DWTS. But the Selling Sunset actress denied they were together, and she soon went public with Keo by sharing some PDA pics on social media.
"I knew from my dance work that I wasn't going to win a mirrorball from the beginning," the 39-year-old reality star said on Instagram on Dec. 3. "To have this come from it, I'm just very smitten."
She added a selfie of the new lovers this week, writing to Keo, "You glow differently when you're happy." He told her in a separate post, "crazy about u baby."
It seems Elena is less than thrilled about it all.