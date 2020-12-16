Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021

Netflix is kicking off the new year with some new titles!
The streaming service revealed its lineup for January 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and there are plenty of fresh films. There's Penguin Bloom—featuring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver—as well as Outside Wire, starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.
A number of Netflix original series are also about to make their debuts, including Lupin, starring Omar Sy, and History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage.
And while it's always fun to try something new, Netflix is also releasing a number of fan favorites viewers will want to re-watch again and again. From the first and second Sex and the City movies to Superbad, there will be tons of beloved films to choose from. The Departed, Catch Me If You Can and Mystic Pizza are just a few of the other classic titles that will be available next month. And did we mention you'll be able to watch Zac Efron's 17 Again, too?
To see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in January 2021, scroll on.
Series
Jan. 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
Monarca: Season 2
Jan. 5
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
History of Swear Words
Jan. 8
Lupin
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Disenchantment: Part 3
Jan. 20
Spycraft
Daughter From Another Mother
Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Fate: The Winx Saga
Busted!: Season 3
Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Coming Soon
50M2
Cobra Kai: Season 3
The Netflix Afterparty
Bonding: Season 2
Film
Jan. 1
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)
Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
Charming
Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 15
Outside the Wire
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
Jan. 22
The White Tiger
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
Jan. 27
Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
Finding 'Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero (Bajocero)
Coming Soon
June & Kopi
Documentaries
Jan. 1
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Jan. 6
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 8
Pretend It's a City
Jan. 11
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
Jan. 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 29
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Kids and Family
Jan. 5
Gabby's Dollhouse
Jan. 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
Jan. 15
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 22
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2
Jan. 26
Go Dog Go
Anime
Jan. 8
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
And More
Jan. 1
17 Again
Bonnie and Clyde
Can't Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Enter the Dragon
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
Julie & Julia
Mystic Pizza
Sex and the City, 1 & 2
Striptease
Superbad
The Departed
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 5
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
LA's Finest: Season 1
Jan. 10
Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
The Intouchables
Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder
Jan. 15
Henry Danger: Seasons 1–3
Hook
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
The Magicians: Season 5
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure
Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
Jan. 18
Homefront
Jan. 20
Sightless
Jan. 27
Accomplice
Jan. 31
Fatima