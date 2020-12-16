Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021

Netflix is kicking off the new year with some new titles!

The streaming service revealed its lineup for January 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and there are plenty of fresh films. There's Penguin Bloom—featuring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver—as well as Outside Wire, starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

A number of Netflix original series are also about to make their debuts, including Lupin, starring Omar Sy, and History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage.

And while it's always fun to try something new, Netflix is also releasing a number of fan favorites viewers will want to re-watch again and again. From the first and second Sex and the City movies to Superbad, there will be tons of beloved films to choose from. The Departed, Catch Me If You Can and Mystic Pizza are just a few of the other classic titles that will be available next month. And did we mention you'll be able to watch Zac Efron's 17 Again, too?

To see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in January 2021, scroll on.