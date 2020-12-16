KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in January 2021

17 Again, Superbad and the Sex and the City movies are just a few of the fan favorites we can expect to see on Netflix next month.

17 Again, Sex and the City movie, SuperbadOffspring Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock, New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock, Moviestore/Shutterstock

Netflix is kicking off the new year with some new titles!

The streaming service revealed its lineup for January 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and there are plenty of fresh films. There's Penguin Bloom—featuring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver—as well as Outside Wire, starring Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

A number of Netflix original series are also about to make their debuts, including Lupin, starring Omar Sy, and History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage.

And while it's always fun to try something new, Netflix is also releasing a number of fan favorites viewers will want to re-watch again and again. From the first and second Sex and the City movies to Superbad, there will be tons of beloved films to choose from. The Departed, Catch Me If You Can and Mystic Pizza are just a few of the other classic titles that will be available next month. And did we mention you'll be able to watch Zac Efron's 17 Again, too?   

To see the full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix in January 2021, scroll on.

Series

Jan. 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
Headspace Guide to Meditation
Monarca: Season 2

Jan. 5
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
History of Swear Words 

Jan. 8
Lupin
Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Jan. 15
Bling Empire
Disenchantment: Part 3

Jan. 20
Spycraft
Daughter From Another Mother

Jan. 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22
Blown Away: Season 2
Fate: The Winx Saga
Busted!: Season 3

Jan. 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Coming Soon
50M2
Cobra Kai: Season 3
The Netflix Afterparty
Bonding: Season 2

Film

Jan. 1
What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Jan. 2
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Jan. 7
Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8
Charming
Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 15
Outside the Wire
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Jan. 22
The White Tiger
So My Grandma's a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

Jan. 27
Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29
Finding 'Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero (Bajocero) 

Coming Soon
June & Kopi

Documentaries

Jan. 1
The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Jan. 6
Surviving Death
Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 8
Pretend It's a City

Jan. 11
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Jan. 13
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 29
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Kids and Family

Jan. 5
Gabby's Dollhouse

Jan. 8
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Jan. 15
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Jan. 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 22
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2

Jan. 26
Go Dog Go

Anime

Jan. 8
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

And More

Jan. 1
17 Again
Bonnie and Clyde
Can't Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Enter the Dragon
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
Julie & Julia
Mystic Pizza
Sex and the City, 1 & 2
Striptease
Superbad
The Departed
What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 5
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
LA's Finest: Season 1

Jan. 10
Spring Breakers

Jan. 11
The Intouchables

Jan. 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13
An Imperfect Murder 

Jan. 15
Henry Danger: Seasons 1–3
Hook
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
The Magicians: Season 5
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure

Jan. 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls

Jan. 18
Homefront

Jan. 20
Sightless 

Jan. 27
Accomplice

Jan. 31
Fatima

