Ted Danson Takes Office in New Poster For NBC's Mr. Mayor

Ted Danson stars as the new mayor of Los Angeles in NBC's Mr. Mayor, and we've got a first look at the show's official key art.

Mr. Mayor, Key ArtNBC

Ted Danson's not like a regular mayor—he's a cool mayor. 

Or at least he's playing a cool-ish mayor on NBC's Mr. Mayor, a new comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. E! News has your first look at the show's key art, which has Danson front and center as Neil Bremer, mayor of L.A., riding a scooter. 

"L.A. called. Neil answered," the poster reads. 

He's joined by Holly Hunter as Arpi, Bobby Moynihan as Jayden, Vella Lovell as Mikaela, Mike Cabellon as Tommy and Kyla Kennedy as Neil's daughter Orly.  

The show follows Neil, a wealthy retired businessman, who runs for mayor to prove he's still "got it," per NBC. "Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America's second weirdest city." 

You can watch the trailer for the pilot below!

Fey and Carlock are the geniuses behind 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News and Peacock's upcoming Girls5Eva, which stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldberry and Paula Pell as a reuniting girl group from the '90s.

Watch: Ted Danson Diner Delivers During Emmys 2020 Red Carpet

Mr. Mayor premieres Jan. 7 on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

