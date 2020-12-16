KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Whoopi Goldberg's Ideas for a Sister Act 3 Title Will Make You LOL

Whoopi Goldberg is set to appear in a long-awaited third installment to Sister Act. While fans patiently await the sequel, listen to the star's hilarious title ideas.

After nearly three decades, Whoopi Goldberg is getting back in the habit. 

Just days ago on Dec. 10, Disney confirmed a long-awaited third installment to Sister Act is officially in the works—starring Goldberg once again. In addition to the legendary actress, who brought Sister Mary Clarence to life 28 years ago, Tyler Perry is also joining as producer, according to Disney. As for where fans can watch the new film upon its release, it will be premiering on Disney+. 

During a remote appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Goldberg caught up with the late-night host about signing on for the forthcoming sequel, 27 years after Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

"People are like in their 90s and they're doing sequels," she said. "I thought, 'Well, if everybody else is doing it," Goldberg continued, noting Johnny Depp's five films as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean
 
"Everyone seems to be able to do it," Goldberg reiterated, "and I thought those nuns deserve to have another go around."

As for some possible titles for the third film, the actress had some memorable ideas. "Oh My God It Still Fits," she quipped as a possible option. Another one? "Blacker in the Habit."

Along with the Sister Act 3 news, Disney also dropped some major updates on some other highly anticipated projects on Investor Day, including Amy Adams' return for the Enchanted sequelDisenchanted, which is also slated for release on Disney+. 

Meanwhile, Pinocchio is one of the latest animated Disney classics to get the live-action treatment. Starring Tom Hanks, the Robert Zemeckis-directed film will also drop on Disney+. 

