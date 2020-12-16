See Blake Shelton's Reaction After Gwen Stefani Defeats Him on The Voice

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Every relationship needs a little bit of friendly competition.

That was the case with The Voice coaches and beloved couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the "Hollaback Girl" singer won the 19th season finale of the show with her contestant 15-year-old Carter Rubin.

Following her epic win, Gwen took to her Instagram Story to rub a bit of salt in her fiancée's wounds backstage.

"I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice, okay? Just so you know," she said in the 10-second video, before turning the camera to Blake who replied, "This show is rigged."

However, the Grammy-nominated country star ultimately congratulated his co-judge and fiancée on Twitter.

"Congrats on the win @gwenstefani!" he tweeted, "I'll let this one slide! @carterrubin… if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I'm glad it's you!!!!"

Of course, as fans know, both Gwen and Blake are winners of life this year. Back in October, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram—despite the former No Doubt member almost spilling the beans early—and have been celebrating and sharing plans ever since.