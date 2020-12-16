Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track Mocking Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

Watch : Lizzo Slams Haters & Defends 10-Day Detox on TikTok

Rapper Cupcakke is not backing down from her diss track that calls out some of the most prominent female stars in hip-hop.

The performer had become a top trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 15 following the release of her remix to the song "How to Rob." After some social media users took issue with the harsh words directed at Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and others, Cupcakke took to Twitter to defend the lyrics.

One fan supported Cupcakke by posting that diss tracks are a core element of rap, and the vocalist replied, "I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre. Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive."

Cupcakke later added, "I decided I'm going to get baptized in the morning . On that note . Everyone have a peaceful blessed night . In the name of Jesus I pray . Amen."