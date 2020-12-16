KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

14 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

From elegant tea sets and biographies to coloring books and corgi pajamas, we scoured the internet to find gifts that fans of the popular series will love and appreciate.

EComm, The Crown Holiday Gift GuideE! Illustration

Calling all fans of The Crown!

Last month the beloved Netflix series dropped one of its most controversial seasons yet, which means it's the perfect time to give show-inspired presents to The Crown fans on your list. From elegant tea sets and official show companions to Lego sets and corgi pajamas, we've rounded up 14 gifts that will make the recipient bow down to you.

Our favorite? Royal Bingo to keep the whole family entertained during the holidays.

Scroll below to check out the rest of our Crown-inspired gift ideas!

11 Holiday Gifts For The Schitt's Creek Fans On Your List

The Crown Queen's Evening Tea 36 Count

Make your tea time more royal and enjoy organic chamomile and honey flavored tea while discussing politics and family dynamics.

$12
World Market

The Crown Season 4 Classic T-Shirt

Charles' infamous line in Season 4 is now in t-shirt form. You might want to give this to a family member who also shares similar sentiments. As a joke, of course!

$21
RedBubble

The Crown Netflix Funny Meme Sticker

This hilarious sticker is too accurate! The internet and binge-watching The Crown goes hand-in-hand.

$3
RedBubble

Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words by Andrew Morton

In case you have seen or have yet to see the accompanying Netflix documentary, this book is perfect gift for the history buffs and Crown fans in your life. Or yourself!

$20
$11
Amazon

Lego Architecture Buckingham Palace Landmark Building Set

Recreate the Queen's historic home with this lego set. You'll be busy for hours building it but make sure to take a break for tea time.

$114
Amazon

The Crown Queen Elizabeth 2 Mask

Stay safe and stylish in this Queen Elizabeth mask. With durable elastic straps, you won't have to worry about your mask falling off.

$10
Redbubble

The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1

The official show companion features additional historical background, show stills and beautifully reproduced archival pictures.

$28
$17
Amazon

Queen Elizabeth Quote Zipper Pouch

Carry around your makeup and travel must-haves in this adorable quote pouch inspired by the show.

$13
RedBubble

The Crown Season 4 Emma Corrin as Princess Diana Sticker

We really wish we could roller skate through the halls of a palace, but in the meantime this sticker will remind us of the iconic scene in Season 4. 

$2
RedBubble

20 Piece European Ceramic Tea Set

Elevate your tea time with a gorgeous tea set. This 20-piece set includes 6 tea cups, plates, spoons, 1 tea pot and metal holder.

$40
Amazon

Royal Bingo Game

Enjoy portraits of 64 royal icons from around the world while you play the classic game.

$30
Amazon

Chelsea Peers Corgi Short Pajama Set

There's nobody who loves Corgis more than the Queen! This cute pajama set is perfect for dog lovers and Crown fans alike.

$49
$32
ASOS

Carlene Magnificent Crown Picture Frame

Put a picture of you and your favorite subjects in this beautiful frame! A framed photograph of memorable times makes for a thoughtful gift.

$26
$19
Wayfair

The Royal Family: An Adult Coloring Book

Spend time in between royal engagements and unwind with a royal family coloring book!

$11
Amazon

For more gifting inspiration, check out our 2020 Holiday Gift Guides!

