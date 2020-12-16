The Voice Crowns a Season 19 Winner

It's time to raise a glass to the season 19 winner of The Voice!

The NBC signing competition crowned its winner during the season finale on Tuesday, Dec. 15, with Team Gwen Stefani's Carter Rubin topping runner-up Jim Ranger of Team Blake Shelton. The victory pitted the engaged pair of coaches against each other and marked Gwen's first winning season.

"Oh, my God, we won!" Gwen exclaimed in a video with 15-year-old Carter that the "Just a Girl" star posted to Twitter immediately following the exciting announcement. "This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this happening right now."

In the video that is below, she also joked about the difficulty of celebrating during the ongoing pandemic. "And we're not even supposed to be close to each other," she lamented.

Blake proved to be a good sport about not taking the title. "Congrats on the win @gwenstefani!" he tweeted. "I'll let this one slide! @carterjrubin... if anyone beat #TeamBlake, I'm glad it's you!!!!"

There were five finalists still standing as the show headed into Tuesday's showdown. They were Team Gwen's Carter Rubin, Team John Legend's John Holiday, Team Kelly Clarkson's DeSz and Team Blake's Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.