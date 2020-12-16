The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 3 With a Surprise Guest

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

Maybe they should do the hometown dates at a resort in Palm Springs every season of The Bachelorette?

It makes a lot more sense in real life for a person to actually visit the hometown of their partner before they get engaged, but for the purposes of entertaining us, tonight's "hometown dates" were absolutely delightful.

Brendan took Tayshia to a carnival. Zac recreated the spirit of NYC with cardboard cabs, New York pizza and a controversial bagel breakfast (Tayshia got roasted for choosing blueberry, but topping options included strawberries and gummy bears so how mad can you really get?). Ivan taught her how to prepare a Filipino meal, and Ben recreated Venice Beach, complete with a weird hat store.

Every single date was adorable and actually looked fun, and even the family visits were pretty chill, for the most part. The parents were skeptical but no one was even that dramatic. It was simply very pleasant, and even emotional when Ivan's brother arrived as a surprise.