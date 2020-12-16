Tom Cruise Berates Mission: Impossible 7 Crew Over Coronavirus Protocols in Alleged Recording

Tom Cruise had some choice words for members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew after individuals seemingly broke the coronavirus protocol.
In what appears to be an audio recording taken on set and published by The Sun, which can be heard here, the actor is heard lashing out at members of the production crew for "standing around a f--king computer," thus violating the social distancing requirements established because of the pandemic.
As heard in the recording, he began his tirade by stating that they are trying to be the "gold standard" in terms of movie productions and that the industry is relying on the film. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing!" Cruise shouted, "I'm on the phone with every f--king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf--kers."
He went on to state that anyone who broke protocol would be fired, saying, "No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their effing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education."
Cruise yelled that these are the issues he goes to "sleep with every night," explaining that this is why he's, "beyond your apologies."
"I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f--king movie down! Is it understood?" he added. "If I see it again you're f--king gone."
Cruise continued, "Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here... And I care about you guys, but if you're not going to help me you're gone. OK?"
Mission: Impossible 7 was set to begin filming in Italy this February, but production was delayed until this September. Since then, Cruise and the rest of the cast have started filming outdoor scenes and stunts, but not without difficulties.
In October, 12 members of the production team tested positive for the COVID-19 while in Italy, pushing their schedule back a week, according to Variety.
They've since moved locations to England, where Cruise paid £500,000 for a cruise boat to accommodate the cast and crew as they isolated themselves, according to The Sun, which cites an anonymous source.
Additionally, the English newspaper reported, per a source, that Cruise himself "does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety."
The Sun's source added, "Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a meter away from each other."
E! News reached out to Cruise's rep, as well as Paramount, but has not heard back. We have not independently verified the authenticity of the recording. It's not clear how The Sun obtained the audio.
The Mission: Impossible actor's penchant for perfection was a topic of interest this year when his Mission: Impossible 2 co-star Thandie Newton shared her experience with the star. She told Vulture in July, "I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person... But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."
The Westworld actress said that her time working with him put her in a "place of terror and insecurity." She reflected, "That was more just surreal than anything."
Cruise's rep never responded when asked for comment.