Sofia Richie's Relationship With Matthew Morton Has "Cooled Down" After 2 Months

Sofia Richie is riding solo this holiday season.
Though she was linked to Matthew Morton as recently as Nov. 4, a source exclusively tells E! News that the model is once again single and ready to mingle. According to the insider, things between Sofia and Matthew "cooled down" since they were last spotted smooching during a dinner date at Matsuhisa.
"They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered," the source shares. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."
Though they've gone their separate ways, the insider says the model and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder still text "here and there, but haven't made plans for the holidays or seen each other."
Their romance always had an expiration date as far as our sources could tell. In October, one source told E!, "Sofia is having fun going on dates. She has been out with Matt, but it's not exclusive. She's having a good time and just enjoying being single."
Another insider agreed, adding, "She's having fun and isn't looking for a relationship."
After all, the 22-year-old ended her 3-year relationship with Scott Disick less than six months ago. At the time, a source shared that Sofia wanted to "her own thing," while Scott focused on his health.
But Sofia recently hinted that there might be more to their breakup than people originally thought. Last week, the daughter of Lionel Richie shared a photo of a poem, which read, "you loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming."
"sometimes we outgrow people we used to know and become different people. when growth happens, some people take our changes personally, not because they have something against us but because they don't recognize the person you are now. you are not responsible for people's assumptions of you," another part read. "you are not responsible to remain the person people remember you to be."
Meanwhile, Scott is moving on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but their relationship is very much a "casual" thing, according to a source. "He thinks she is super cute and they had a good time together, but Scott is having fun and is not committing to anyone."
The insider said that Sofia feels "awkward" about her ex's new romance, but she "has no hard feelings there."
"Sofia is focused on herself," the source shares, adding,"[She] has come to terms that she and Scott are done."