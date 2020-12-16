KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

This $25 Sherpa Jacket Has 857 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Buy it in every color and print!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 16, 2020
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
Is it just us, or has everyone been wearing those super fluffy quarter zips that look comfier than PJs? Well, you can actually get one for yourself in a variety of colors and prints, from blush pink to leopard, for only $25 on Amazon right now.

So shop the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece-Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip below, and hear more about why reviewers are raving.

Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece-Lined Sherpa Quarter-Zip

This quarter-zip has pockets as well as elasticized cuffs. Pick from 10 different colors and prints.

$29
$25
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"Love that the pockets have zippers in case I wanna store my phone/wallet there without having it fall out."

"This sweater is well-made, with high-quality zippers at the neckline and pockets. Seams are finished well. The fleece is thick and high-quality—very warm."

"This is the best sherpa I own! It's double lined. There's a layer of fleece on the inside—it's so warm!"

