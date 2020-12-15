KardashiansChrishell Stause2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

One Direction's Hair Stylist Spills Intimate Details About Their Dating Lives

One Direction's former glam guru Lou Teasdale spilled all the juicy details on Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson's private lives.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 15, 2020 10:45 PMTags
One DirectionCelebritiesHarry StylesLiam PayneLouis TomlinsonZayn MalikNiall Horan
Watch: One Direction Turns 10: E! News Rewind

When it comes to One Direction, hair stylist Lou Teasdale has heard and seen it all. 

As the boy band's go-to for all their hair needs, the Brit stood witness to the dates, hook-ups and fallouts that Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson experienced in their many years on tour. And now, she's spilling the tea to the hosts of the Sex, Lies & DM Slides podcast.

The hairdresser turned influencer told the ladies that since she toured with the boys from the beginning, she quickly learned that it was not okay to mix business with pleasure. "You kind of can't sleep with them. It's quite important to keeping your job," she explained. "Some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it's love, but it's not, and it's the quickest way to lose your job."

She added that part of it was because the band members would get girlfriends, and as she put it, when the girlfriends come around, the boys "don't want you in the room."

photos
Revisiting One Direction's Most OMG Moments

And when it came to hookups, Lou said that the band, including their crew, was like "an office." She joked, "Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together—or both. Everyone knows everybody's s--t like it's just how it is."

NBC

However, Lou said things never got sexual between her and the band members, explaining that because she's older than them, she kept things on a "friendship level." 

When things got heated on the tour though, Lou did become involved. She shared that as the hairdresser, the boys would frequently come to her to air their grievances. "That's what hairdressers are isn't it, like we're therapists, right?" Lou recalled. "I would always end up gossiping everything."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for the rumor that Harry and Louis were once romantic, Lou said that it haunts her to this day. "To be honest, I just have millions of girls who still ask me about Louis and Harry being gay," she remarked. 

She shared that she has no idea where the speculation started, but described it as being a "huge thing" among One Direction fans. 

Lou went on to explain to the ladies what a Larry Stylinson stan is, explaining how a Larry "is someone who buys into that conspiracy theory that they were a couple and everything else has been set up to cover up" Harry and Louis' potential relationship.

Lou added, "Honestly, it's crazy like the things that they come up with."

