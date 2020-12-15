Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Playing Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee In a Hulu Series

It's been a while since casting news has left our jaws on the floor like this.
Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been tapped to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an event series about the tabloid staples' rocky marriage. The series, called Pam & Tommy, will include the incident when their sex tape was stolen and released online, and Seth Rogen will likely play the guy who stole the tape. Rogen is also producing, while the series will be written by Rob Siegel and directed by Craig Gillespie.
Anderson and Lee got married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week. She was starring on Baywatch and his band, Mötley Crüe, was slowly falling apart. They had two kids together—Brandon, born 1996, and Dylan, born 1997—before divorcing in 1998.
The story, per Deadline, would focus on their whirlwind romance and three-year marriage. Anderson and Lee are apparently not involved, but they are aware that the show is happening.
Anderson was previously married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and 2014 to 2015. Lee was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 and Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993.
James is best known for Cinderella, Mamma Mia and more recently the updated Rebecca on Netflix. Stan is known for Gossip Girl and for playing Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, in the Avengers movies. He's also starring alongside Anthony Mackie in Disney+'s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Stan shared the news of the series on his Instagram story with a series of emojis: dynamite, actor faces, knife and heart.