Jessie James Decker Delivers Must-See Message to Instagram "Crazies"

After receiving mean comments on social media, Jessie James Decker took to Instagram with a message about compassion.

Jessie James Decker is just trying to understand the haters.

Like so many celebrities, the country singer and Kittenish CEO faces her fair share of negativity on social media. But earlier this week, the 32-year-old businesswoman went down what she calls a "rabbit hole" to try and figure out what's really going on with her critics.

"There's a lot of people that will like the mean comment and I just kind of went through and they are consistently the ones that are liking the mean comments or writing mean comments on my Instagram page and DMing me and paying attention, but they don't follow me," Jessie revealed. "To me those are the ones who are like the crazies because you don't even follow me but you are watching my stuff and hitting me up and you're like really paying attention. I think that's weird."

The cookbook author continued, "And then, it made me just realize and come to the conclusion that they just love me. But they hate me too. They hate to love me, love to hate me. It's a very unhealthy relationship they have with me, but it is what it is."

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Are the Hottest Couple Ever

Instead of fighting back or calling out the critics by name, Jessie decided to take a different approach. Instead, she pleaded with the haters to be kind for just one comment.

"I know it's hard if you have a lot of issues and you're angry and you want to knock people down," she shared. "I know that's got to feel bad to hurt inside and project that onto others, but I'm telling you, I mean this in the kindness of my heart, try to be nicer. Try to give someone a compliment. Try to say something nice to someone. I swear to you it will feel so much better."

Will the message resonate? Stay tuned! Until then, take a look back at some of Jessie's best clapbacks to followers who had nothing nice to say.

Proud of Her Body

After vacationing with Eric Decker in Cabo San Lucas, Jessie James Decker faced speculation that she may have had plastic surgery. So did she? Heck no!  "What did she have done?!?" someone wrote. Jessie replied, "yeah I'm wondering the same thing." 

Post Cautiously

During a 2017 interview with E! News, Jessie James Decker admitted that she's careful what she posts when it involves her children. 

"I'll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I'll get schooled on how I'm not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument," she shared. "I'm not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It's not worth it anymore—you ruined it!"

No Shame in Feeding

In 2018, Jessie James Decker received a variety of feedback when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her child. 

"I definitely don't understand the whole weirdness around breastfeeding," she told Health magazine. "It's probably one of the oldest things we've been doing from the beginning of time. It's the most natural thing. We're mammals. We breastfeed. I'm not weird about pulling a boob out to breastfeed my baby because it is natural. They are there to feed my children. That's it. So we should all not be so sensitive about it."

Relax, It's Just Underpants

When Jessie James Decker shared an Instagram photo in her underwear, one fan asked if she walked around like that with her children nearby. The singer replied, "Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful [heart emoji] nothing to be ashamed of."

Bubble Babe

Back in December 2020, Jessie James Decker posted an Instagram in the bathtub where she was covered in bubbles. When one user commented that it was "TMI," the fashion designer couldn't stay quiet. "I can't imagine what's on your computer history," Jessie wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

The "Crazies" of Instagram

After going down a "rabbit hole" on Instagram, Jessie James Decker had an a-ha moment with her haters.

"You don't even follow me but you are watching my stuff and hitting me up and you're like really paying attention. I think that's weird," she shared on Instagram Stories. "And then, it made me just realize that and come to the conclusion that they just love me. But they hate me too. They hate to love me, love to hate me. It's a very unhealthy relationship they have with me, but it is what it is."

