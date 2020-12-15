Ben Higgins Reveals the Awkward Way His Fiancée's Dad Learned About Their Abstinence

Watch : Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke Give Couples Quarantine Tips

Let's just say this whole scenario is not exactly rosy.

Bachelor Nation fans may recall Ben Higgins' headline-making admission back in April that he and fiancé Jessica Clarke are waiting until after they tie the knot to sleep in the same bed and to have sex.

As he confirmed on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, months ago, he has not had sex "in the last, like, year and a half." At the time, Higgins and Clarke were quarantining with her parents and sleeping in separate bedrooms. As the revelation circulated online, the news eventually made its way to Clarke's father—in quite the cringe-worthy way.

"It's not exactly what you want your future in-laws reading. I guess there are worse things for your in-laws to read, but you really don't want to be at the dinner table," Higgins told E! News exclusively ahead of January's Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions, in which he'll be playing. "I remember one night her dad was at the table. He runs a company and he said, 'Hey, the CFO of the company showed me an article today about you and Jess not sleeping together.' Come on now."