Nikki & Brie Bella's Boys Buddy & Matteo Are Killing Us With Cuteness in New Pics

Watch : Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

These boys couldn't be cuter.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share new adorable pictures of her son Matteo Chigvintsev and nephew Buddy Danielson. In the just-released images, Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev fed Matteo as a happy Buddy looked on.

In fact, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s son was full on beaming as his aunt Nikki held him. Meanwhile, Matteo was a total mood as he calmly worked through a bottle. What we would pay to achieve that level of peace!

And, don't get us started on Matteo's gorgeous head of hair. We can't believe how long the four-month-old's hair was in this pic. So gorgeous!

On the cousins' bonding time, Nikki wrote, "It's the most wonderful time of the year."

As E! readers may recall, the Total Bellas stars revealed their pregnancies in a joint announcement as they were due a week-and-a-half apart. Nikki and Artem welcomed little Matteo into the world on Jul. 31. Just one day later, Brie and Bryan's son Buddy arrived.