Candace Cameron Bure Proves She's the Ultimate Dance Mom in Video With Daughter Natasha

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha Bure knows how to keep her mom hip to the latest trends.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the 22 year old shared a video on her TikTok profile of herself dancing with her 44-year-old mom to the late rapper Pop Smoke's hit song "What You Know Bout Love."

The Full House and Fuller House star also shared the adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram, captioning the post, "#Moms with their daughter on TikTok [see-no-evil monkey emoji]. This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed. And by everyone, I mean Val and Boris."

Last month, the mother of three—affectionately known as the Queen of Christmas—exclusively spoke to E! News about how being with her family and filming Hallmark movies makes her the happiest this holiday season.

"If this pandemic has taught me anything, it's the importance of slowing down and being present at home," the star expressed. "I am also incredibly grateful that I've[sic] still have the opportunity to work and do what I love during 2020."