These 5 Holiday Cocktail Recipes Will Make Your Spirits Bright This Season

Although holiday gatherings will look a bit different this year, you can still 'cheers' over Zoom! And if you're looking for some festive libations to celebrate the holiday season, look no further than Drizly.com! The nation's biggest alcohol e-commerce and delivery platform will deliver everything you need for your seasonal cocktails to your doorstep in under 60 minutes. Whether you're in need of wine, Champagne, whiskey, beer, garnishes or mixers, Drizly has you covered.
Drizly also has some pretty delicious cocktail recipes to keep you merry this season. If you fancy something sweet, we recommend their Christmas Cookie Shots. Or if you want something strong that will warm you up after being in the cold, whip up some Canada Dry Warm Ginger Apple Rum Punch!
See below for our favorite holiday cocktail recipes on Drizly.com. Cheers!
Sparkling Boulevardier by Drizly
Ingredients
-1 oz Dry Sparkling Wine
-1 oz Rye Whiskey
-1 oz Campari
-1 oz Sweet Vermouth
-Fresh Rosemary Garnish
Directions
In a mixing glass with ice, add rye whiskey, Campari, and sweet vermouth and stir with a bar spoon until chilled. Strain into a classic cocktail glass and top with sparkling wine Garnish with rosemary.
Christmas Cookie Shot by Drizly
Ingredients
-4 oz Bailey's Irish Cream
-2 oz Butterscotch Schnapps Liqueur
-1 oz Cointreau
-.5 oz Kahlua
Directions
Measure out all ingredients into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake vigorously until chilled thoroughly. Strain liquid equally into 5 shot glasses. Enjoy!
Ingredients
-2 oz Cranberry Juice
-1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
-1 1/2 oz Blanco Tequila
-1 oz Cointreau
-1/4 oz Simple syrup or agave syrup
-Fresh cranberries and lime to garnish
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until outside of shaker is frosty and cold. Pour into a salt rimmed glass over fresh cubes. Garnish with cranberries and lime wheel.
Canada Dry Warm Ginger Apple Rum Punch by Canada Dry via Drizly
Ingredients
-1 can Canada Dry Ginger Ale
-7 cups Apple Cider
-1 Apple, thinly sliced
-1 Orange, thinly sliced
-2 Cinnamon Sticks
-2 cups Dark Rum
-¼-inch piece fresh Ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
Directions
In a large pot, combine apple cider, apple slices, orange slices, ginger, and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to a simmer and cook 10 minutes on low. If desired, can be cooked on low up to 2 hours. Remove from heat and stir in Canada Dry Ginger Ale and rum. Pour into a punch bowl; serve warm.
Pineapple Fizz by SKYY via Drizly
Ingredients
-1 1/2 parts SKYY Infusions Pineapple
-3/4 part Lime Juice
-1/2 part Simple Syrup
-1 1/2 parts Pineapple Juice
-Top with Soda Water
-2 dashes Rose Water
Directions
Combine ingredients in a shaker. Add ice. Shake. Strain into a glass and top with soda water. Serve!
