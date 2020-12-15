Kim Zolciak Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann always keeps it real, so it should come as no surprise that the reality TV star opened up about everything from her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates to her sex life with hubby Kroy Biermann when she stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Don't Be Tardy star caught up with E! co-host Carissa Culiner ahead of the Bravo show's season 8 finale, which will mark the conclusion of her family's cross-country road trip.
For five weeks, Kim, Kroy, the "Littles," a.k.a. Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (7), along with Brielle and Ariana Biermann, lived out of an R.V. while stopping in states like Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri and New Mexico—the latter of which Kim said they should've skipped.
Why? "It was so hot and our A.C. was not working," Kim shared. "It literally got to the point it was 104 inside the R.V. and I—Kim and heat—we don't go together."
Kim added that for future purposes, she and R.V.s don't go together either. For their next family vacation, she's envisioning a mode of transportation more along the lines of a yacht.
Now that Kim's back in Atlanta, Carissa couldn't help but ask if she's run into any of the Housewives—former or current—and if the holidays generally mean she's more likely to see them.
"No, never," she responded. "I think, you know, they kind of film right before the holidays and everybody is probably sick of everybody at that point, at Christmas."
Added Kim, "They're done. They don't hang out."
The Bravo star got even more candid during a game of "Wig Out," in which she had to name her favorite Daily Pop host and the craziest place she's ever had sex, among other wild questions. As for that one, Kim gave a bit of a shocking answer!
"I feel like it's all crazy because we're always kinda trying to hide," Kim told Carissa, adding that she and Kroy even find themselves "outside in view of, like, our neighbors on both sides."
Don't Be Tardy's season 8 finale airs tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
