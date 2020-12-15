Kim Zolciak Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann always keeps it real, so it should come as no surprise that the reality TV star opened up about everything from her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates to her sex life with hubby Kroy Biermann when she stopped by Daily Pop on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The Don't Be Tardy star caught up with E! co-host Carissa Culiner ahead of the Bravo show's season 8 finale, which will mark the conclusion of her family's cross-country road trip.

For five weeks, Kim, Kroy, the "Littles," a.k.a. Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (7), along with Brielle and Ariana Biermann, lived out of an R.V. while stopping in states like Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri and New Mexico—the latter of which Kim said they should've skipped.

Why? "It was so hot and our A.C. was not working," Kim shared. "It literally got to the point it was 104 inside the R.V. and I—Kim and heat—we don't go together."