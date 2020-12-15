Jimmy Fallon Remixed the Saved By the Bell Theme Song With All the O.G. Stars

Watch : Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dish on New "Saved By The Bell"

Bayside High just keeps getting better.

If you haven't already binge-watched all 10 episodes of the revamped Saved by the Bell on Peacock, you'll certainly want to after watching this nostalgic remix of the classic theme song courtesy of Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.

The new rendition, which you can watch in the below clip, was unveiled on the Monday, Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It starts out with the oh-so-familiar bell ringing, and soon, Jimmy is on screen and singing the original lyrics. But before he can belt out, "By the time I grab my books and I give myself a look..." a familiar face appears: Tiffani Thiessen!

The actress who revived her role as Kelly Kapowski on Peacock's Saved by the Bell joins in on the singing before a record scratch brings everything to a halt, and in comes The Roots' Tariq Trotter, rapping about everyone from the sitcom's leading man Zack Morris to the show's creator Peter Engel.