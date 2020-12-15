Pauly D and Vinny Will Make You LOL With the Return of Revenge Prank: Watch a Sneak Peek

Watch : Pauly D Is Totally Unrecognizable With His "Quarantine Beard"

If laughter is the best medicine, then Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are definitely our favorite doctors.

Fresh off the season four premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, MTV has announced the 2021 return of Revenge Prank starring the two Jersey veterans. The show first aired in June and made fans spit out in front of the TV every Thursday following Double Shot at Love.

If you missed it, here's the official premise: "Each episode of Revenge Prank will pair DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a target of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on a friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from the duo, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge."

In an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come, the pair are goofy as ever and coordinate all the behind-the-scenes action for some of the funniest gags since Punk'd.