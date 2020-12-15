Watch Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation After His Baby News

After months apart and a big baby revelation, Whitney Way Thore is finally coming masked face to masked face with Chase Severino.

During the most recent episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, fans watched as Thore tearfully grappled with the news that her fiancé was expecting a baby with another woman—in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, no less. Off-screen, the two reality stars announced Severino's baby news along with their split on social media back in May, but now viewers are finally seeing how everything unfolded last spring.

Over the phone, Severino admitted to Thore that he loves the mother of his child and that they are in a relationship. Then, after having not seen each other in months, he asked Thore to meet in person in the name of closure, which she ultimately obliged. In an exclusive clip shared with E! News, the former couple finally cross paths at a rest stop between Charlotte and Wilmington. And, as to be expected in those circumstances, it was tense.

"I mustered up the courage to come here and I don't think I realized how hard it was gonna be on multiple levels," Thore says in the clip from the upcoming sixth episode. "I haven't left my house in months because of quarantine. I haven't seen Chase in months and I can't even look at him without getting choked up."

Making things more awkward, the two were both masked and meeting as the pandemic was reaching new heights.