Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton's Proposal Plans Almost Got Ruined

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Blake Shelton planned a surprise proposal for Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma...but she almost didn't make the trip.

As the "Cool" singer explained to Kelly Clarkson on the Dec. 15 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, travel plans almost prevented her from flying. "I had no idea, obviously," Gwen told Kelly. "In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family."

"I'm like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip,'" the mom of three recalled. "It was like, one of those, and then we got it all together and we ended up going."

Gwen's kids joined her on the trip, along with her brother and his family and Blake's sister and her family. As she told Kelly, she and Blake are "building a house" in Oklahoma, so on the day of the proposal, they decided to go see the house.