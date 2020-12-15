Lizzo Sounds Off on Backlash to 10-Day Juice Cleanse: "I'm Proud of My Results"

Watch : Lizzo's Feeling Good as Hell on Her Vegan Diet

Lizzo is sharing the motivation behind her recent diet posts after enduring social-media backlash.

The Grammy winner posted footage to Instagram and TikTok on Monday, Dec. 14 of herself trying a 10-day smoothie cleanse. When some users expressed concern that the typically body-positive star was promoting health choices perceived as potentially harmful, she shared a heartfelt response video.

"As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case," she explained. "In reality, November stressed me the f--k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f--ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

According to the 32-year-old "Truth Hurts" performer, the benefits were not just about superficial improvements.