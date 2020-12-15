Taylor Swift Solves the "Woodvale" Mystery But Admits She Took It "Too Far"

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight on those "woodvale" rumors.

Following last week's release of evermore, her second surprise 2020 album, social media was in a tizzy after some of her eagle-eyed fans (does she have any other type of fan?) noticed that art for her July 2020 album folklore contains the word "woodvale" in the upper right-hand corner. Supporters were quick to wonder whether this was a sign that a third surprise album was also in the works.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Dec. 14, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the singer to get to the bottom of the mystery. Alas, as it turns out, this can all be chalked up to a wood-fail.

"I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret agent-y about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs, and it's very annoying," Swift said in the footage, which can be seen in the tweet below. "But it's fun for fans, and it's fun for me, because they like to pick up on things, and they'll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever. And then sometimes I take it too far, and I make a mistake."