Jeff Bridges Shares Photo of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues

Watch : Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges is keeping his fans in the loop amid his battle with cancer.

The Oscar winner posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 of himself with a shaved head.

He also shared an update about his treatment and recovery, which follows his announcement on Oct. 19 that he had been diagnosed with his lymphoma.

His Dec. 14 caption featured a list of developments that included "Feeling good." He noted that he had celebrated his 71st birthday on Dec. 4, shaved his head and welcomed a new puppy named Monty.

The True Grit star previously shared a photo on Oct. 29 of himself wearing a hospital gown and receiving treatment, with his message revealing that he had newfound appreciation for his "mortality." That pic showed Jeff with the shoulder-length locks that fans are accustomed to seeing.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion love & lots of it, big time," he wrote on his website at the time. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"