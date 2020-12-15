Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020 Revealed: Where Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and More Rank

Watch : Kylie Jenner Slams "Forbes" for Stripping Her Billionaire Status

It's Kylie Jenner's world and we're all just living in it.

Forbes just crowned the E! star and cosmetics mogul the highest-paid celebrity of 2020. Despite Kylie's contentious history with the publication, the financial experts at Forbes calculated she took home $590 million this year after selling a majority stake in her beauty brand to Coty Inc.

Coincidentally, the 23-year-old's brother-in-law, Kanye West, came in at No. 2 by making $170 million. The rapper and aspiring politician has his partnership with Adidas to thank for his hefty payday.

A-list athletes like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and LeBron James helped round out the top 10, in addition to Tyler Perry, Howard Stern and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to Forbes, the world's top-earning stars made a combined $6.1 billion in 2020. That's $200 million less than last year because of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the entertainment industry.