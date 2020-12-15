The Office’s Rainn Wilson Confessed to Not Knowing Who Taylor Swift Is—And She Responded

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

A longtime fan of The Office, Taylor Swift is shaking it off after actor Rainn Wilson admitted he (somehow) doesn't know who she is.

Here's what happened: On Monday, Dec. 14, Taylor responded to a positive review of her evermore album with a GIF of Rainn's The Office character, Dwight, tearing up and saying "Thank you."

Ever the jokester, Rainn retweeted the singer and confessed, "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?"

Allow us to introduce you to the Easter Egg queen, Miss Taylor Alison Swift, born Dec. 13, 1989. You know, the virtually unknown indie artist behind "Love Story" and "Blank Space"? The one who released not one, but two, surprise albums this year and is nominated for six Grammys? That's not to mention the 10 she's already won.

Apparently it's not enough for Rainn to know her name.

Plus, the songwriter created a whole entire parody of The Office in 2011 with a behind-the-scenes video for her song "Ours." So what's a girl gotta do to get on Dwight's radar?!