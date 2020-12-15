TikTok Star Dixie D'Amelio Claps Back Over Claim She Treats Noah Beck "Like S--t"

Dixie D'Amelio is fiercely defending her relationship with Noah Beck.

It's safe to say the dynamic duo has many of their TikTok followers saying #couplegoals. However, there's a small number of people who would disagree. On Monday, Dec. 14, Dixie clapped back at a Twitter user who questioned her romance with her 19-year-old boyfriend.

"i feel so bad for noah tbh dixie honestly treats him like s--t," the eagle-eyed observer wrote, "he's so in love with her but i feel like she doesn't return the love."

The Twitter user then referenced the YouTube video Dixie posted on Sunday, Dec. 13, in which she and Noah both took a lie detector test. "She was being so immature," the Twitter user continued, "and he was serious about every question."

It didn't take long for the internet sensation to see the messages and set the record straight about her boyfriend.

"I love Noah with my whole heart," Dixie began, "after being publicly heartbroken before, I struggle with displaying love online from the fear of it happening again. But I'm glad you know our whole relationship from one YouTube video!"