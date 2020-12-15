Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favorite Disney Character & New Apparel Collection

What inspired you do to a Disney line with the Villains?

"I have always loved the Disney Villains. The characters are iconic, and they all have these mysterious personalities that bring our favorite Disney stories to life. I grew up loving them and so have my kids, so when I initially spoke to Disney about designing a collection, I knew immediately I wanted to create something using the Villains."

After the smash, sold-out success of your Disney Ears, do you have any Disney Villain ears in the works?

"I would love to!"

Who is your favorite Disney Villain and why?

"I love Maleficent! I love everything about her. Her Look is just so cool, she is so sexy with her two horns on her head. On the surface she seems wicked and unforgiving, but like many of the Villains we find out she has a soft spot."

What are your 5 favorite or must-have pieces from the collection?

"Of course, I love all the pieces. And I love the fact that there really is something for everyone in this collection. No matter how old you are, what style you have or what budget."