Heidi Klum Reveals Her Favorite Disney Character & New Apparel Collection

Don't be afraid the new Disney Villains x Heidi Klum collection, we promise it won't hurt you! The elevated streetwear-inspired capsule collection, which is available on Amazon, includes soft oversized tees, hoodies, fleece, lounge pants and jackets featuring your favorite villains like Ursula, Hades, Scar, Maleficent, The Evil Queen, and Dr. Facilier. Talk about the collaboration of our wickedest dreams!
In an exclusive interview with the America's Got Talent judge, we asked Heidi to spill all the details on her first collaboration with Disney and reveal her favorite pieces.
What inspired you do to a Disney line with the Villains?
"I have always loved the Disney Villains. The characters are iconic, and they all have these mysterious personalities that bring our favorite Disney stories to life. I grew up loving them and so have my kids, so when I initially spoke to Disney about designing a collection, I knew immediately I wanted to create something using the Villains."
After the smash, sold-out success of your Disney Ears, do you have any Disney Villain ears in the works?
"I would love to!"
Who is your favorite Disney Villain and why?
"I love Maleficent! I love everything about her. Her Look is just so cool, she is so sexy with her two horns on her head. On the surface she seems wicked and unforgiving, but like many of the Villains we find out she has a soft spot."
What are your 5 favorite or must-have pieces from the collection?
"Of course, I love all the pieces. And I love the fact that there really is something for everyone in this collection. No matter how old you are, what style you have or what budget."
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Maleficent Eyes Pullover Fleece
"Personally, I am obsessed with the Maleficent Eyes Pullover Fleece and Sweatpants. I've been wearing this look a lot recently – it's so cozy and cool at the same time!"
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Maleficent Eyes Skinny Sweatpants
"You can wear it on a Sunday at home, but you can rock it on the street as well."
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Cruella Swirl Eyes Sweatpants
"I am also loving the Cruella Swirl Eyes Sweatpants. It's also my son's favorite. Him wearing my designs is the biggest compliment I can get because my kids are always honest with me whether they like something I do or not."
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Cruella Glow Eyes T-Shirt
"I also designed a matching T-Shirt to go with the pants. I could wear this look day and night. And actually, at night there is another surprise because these pieces glow in the dark."
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Old Hag Witch Pullover Hoodie
"Another piece I can't stop wearing is the Old Hag Witch Pullover Hoodie. There's nothing like a great fitting sweatshirt to wear around the house or to throw on when walking out the door. And of course the design is a bit spooky, I love it."
Disney Villains x Heidi Klum Wide Eye Maleficent Long Sleeve T-Shirt
"Lastly, I love the Wide Eye Maleficent Long Sleeve T-Shirt. It's bright red, which I think is very cool and, of course, I have to represent my favorite Disney Villain! You can wear it with jeans or sweats."
