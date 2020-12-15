Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Held in Contempt of Court as His Assets Are Frozen

Watch : Erika Jayne's Husband Asks Court to Deny Spousal Support

A month after Erika Jayne filed for divorce, a judge in a separate case has frozen the assets of her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

E! News was at the telephonic hearing on Monday, Dec. 14, when the high-powered lawyer was held in contempt of court while facing a civil lawsuit that is accusing him of embezzlement.

The legal battle began on Dec. 2, when Girardi was accused of taking money from a settlement fund that was given to clients after their family members died in an Indonesian airplane crash.

The lawsuit stated, "Girardi keeps engaging in fraud and deception in order to support a never-ending spending spree by himself and Jayne," who is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the hearing, Judge Thomas M. Durkin asked if Girardi has $2 million to pay back the families. His attorney said he does "not have the ability to pay," because he is involved in a divorce proceeding and his law firm has substantial debts. The lawyer, Evan Jenness, claimed the firm only has $15,000.