Watch a Never-Before-Seen Clip From The Office

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica...Brand-new footage of The Office?
It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but that's what E! is bringing all you Dunder Mifflin fanatics. Below is a never-before-seen clip from the NBC sitcom featuring none other than Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell.
He's joined by the infamous Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) at what appears to be the former temp's business school, and as usual, he's sharing his very unique point of view. The topic, courtesy of a curious student, is "the public relations challenges facing an industry that pollutes the environment while destroying trees."
"Well, for one, our company is a very green company," Michael responds. "We use all recyclable toilet paper, which, if you've ever met some of our employees, is a huge, huge savings. This woman naved Phylis and Kevin in particular, Kevin uses our recyclable toilet paper all too often."
He continues, confident as ever, "And frankly, we do cut down trees but trees are a renewable resource. Which is something you can't say about oil. Oil just doesn't grow on trees."
And cue all of the students raising their hands with follow-up questions that are sure to generate even better responses!
Lucky for fans, the clip is just a taste of what's to come, because on Jan. 1, 2021, all 201 episodes of The Office that were originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock. To make matters even more exciting, Peacock will release superfan episodes that include never-before-seen footage (like this clip!) and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March.
Lucky for fans, the clip is just a taste of what's to come, because on Jan. 1, 2021, all 201 episodes of The Office that were originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.
David Wallace himself made the announcement in a memo distributed by Peacock, also revealing that the NBCUniversal streaming platform will release superfan episodes that include never-before-seen footage (like this clip!) and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March.
Learn more about Peacock here!
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)