Brie & Nikki Bella Bonding Over Their Baby Boys Will Make Your Day

Being pregnant at the same time has brought the Bella Twins closer than ever.
This is abundantly clear in this exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, which sees Brie Bella and Nikki Bella return from a joint doctor's appointment.
As fans of the E! show may recall, the former WWE stars have lived next door to each other in Phoenix for much of their pregnancies, but it wasn't until the coronavirus pandemic hit that Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev started to seriously consider giving birth in Arizona rather than Los Angeles.
All that's to say, up until this point on Total Bellas, Nikki had mostly been traveling back and forth to L.A. for doctor's appointments. Thankfully, Brie's doctor stepped in to save the day. As she explains in the clip, "My doctor was like, 'Nicole, if you want to have your baby here, I will open up my schedule for you.'"
And just like that, the twins were able to book their appointments on the same day and finally see each other's sonograms; something they hadn't been able to do because of COVID-19 restrictions.
These restrictions also meant neither Nikki nor Brie could bring their significant other, but as this preview shows, they make sure to recap every second when they greet Artem. "Oh, you're gonna trip out," Nikki tells baby Matteo's dad-to-be.
Why? Matteo "looks so much like Nicole," Brie says, followed by Nikki's revelation that he even "smiled" at them.
The two giddily show Artem a video, and the Dancing With the Stars pro is just as excited, laughing along with them.
"And his hair?" Nikki adds. "You ought to see his hair moving in the fluid...It's a lot of hair!"
She continues to provide her fiancé with every detail she can remember, including that Matteo is a week ahead of his growth.
As a result, Brie explains, "Nicole and I were tripping out because the babies could be born maybe the same day. Maybe the same hospital!"
If the Bella Twins are this excited over the mere possibility of welcoming their baby boys around the same time, we can't wait to see their reactions to everything else that's yet to come on this season of Total Bellas!