The Perfect Holiday Gifts From Latinx-Owned Businesses

Shop gifts from Farm Rio, Beautyblender and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 14, 2020 11:28 PMTags
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Latinx-Owned BusinessE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you looking to shop more Latinx-owned businesses this holiday season and beyond?

Then support some of our favorites like Farm RioBeautyblender and more below. You may be surprised to learn that some of your most-loved brands already, from clothing to make-up, are in fact Latinx-owned. But there are new brands to discover here as well. So find the perfect gift ahead!

 

13 Can't-Miss Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

Navy Colorful Tucans Mini Dress

Brazilian brand Farm Rio sells clothing in the most vibrant colors and prints, like this mini dress. Plus, a tree is donated for every order.

$165
Farm Rio

Melt Cosmetics Digital Dust Duo Blush

How beautiful is this warm bronze and honey gold blush? Melt Cosmetics was co-founded by Dana Bomar and Lora Arellano, who is Mexican-American.

$39
Sephora

Carolina Herrera Oversized Floral Jacquard Blazer

If you're looking to splurge, Carolina Herrera is the way to go. The Venezuelan designer creates stunners like this fuchsia and orange blazer.

$2,690
Farfetch

Washable Charmeuse Cami Sleep Set

We're obsessed with the sage hue of this 100% silk sleep set. It has a sexy plunge back with a cross-strap design. Cuyana was cofounded by Karla Gallardo who is from Ecuador and Shilpa Shah. 

$145
Cuyana

Tata's Daily Essentials

This six-step skincare regimen promises to be age defying. The brand's products may be handmade in Vermont, but founder Tata Harper is originally from Colombia.

$75
Tata Harper

Camila Coelho Antonia Mini Dress

This tropical mini dress is one word: hot. Blogger Camila Coelho, who is behind the design, is Brazilian. 

$188
$160
Revolve

James Shearling Slipper

We love the leopard print of these haircalf slippers with a shearling lining. The brand is cofounded by Cristina Palomo Nelson from El Salvador and Megan Papay.

$150
Freda Salvador

Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

Did you know that your beloved Beautyblender sponges are Latinx-owned? Their founder, Rea Ann Silva, is Southern California born and raised, while her mother is Mexican, Spanish and Native American.

$20
Sephora

Rendezvous Makeup Collection

We love the easy-to-wear shades in this gift set, including eyeshadows, a Rose Glow Cheek Duo, lip glosses and a beauty bag. Sigma was actually founded by a Brazilian couple, Dr. Simone Xavier, a molecular bacteriologist, and Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer.

 

$88
Sigma

