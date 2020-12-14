SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuideAt-Home HairPhotosVideos

Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Reulas Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Date Night

Teresa Giudice looked smitten over the weekend after she and her boyfriend, Luis Reulas, were spotted kissing, holding hands and packing on the PDA in NYC.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 14, 2020 10:09 PMTags
The Real Housewives Of New JerseyPDAReal HousewivesBravoCouplesTeresa Giudice
Watch: Teresa Giudice Explains Post-Breakup Boob Job

Teresa Giudice is feeling the love this holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted packing on the PDA with her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors last month, looked smitten over each other during their date night on Sunday, Dec. 13. The pair enjoyed dinner at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan and could be seen holding hands as they headed out wearing matching face masks.

At one point, photographers captured the duo passionately kissing each other while they waited for their car to arrive. The Bravolebrity even held onto Luis' waist as they locked lips on the sidewalk.

And in true Teresa fashion, she looked effortlessly chic during her date night. The 48-year-old star donned a fitted black blazer and matching pants. She styled her outfit with over-the-knee boots, which were in a vibrant shade of burgundy.

The businessman also looked dapper for the outing. He donned a royal purple blazer, cozy scarf and black pants.

photos
The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

But that's enough lip action. Take a look at the couple's PDA packed outing for yourself in our gallery below.

LionsShareNews
Date Night

The two are seen leaving the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 13.

LionsShareNews
Locking Lips

The couple passionately shares a kiss during their date night.

LionsShareNews
NYC Chic

The pair dresses to impress during their night out in the Big Apple. Teresa looks super stylish with her over-the-knee boots, black pants and timeless blazer. The business is just as fashionable with his purple blazer, scarf and slacks.

LionsShareNews
Matching Moment

The couple that twins together... stays together!

LionsShareNews
Head Over Heels

Starry eyed! The duo, who has been dating for a month, looks head over heels for each other.

LionsShareNews

Teresa and Luis call it a night after enjoying dinner over the weekend.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Get Flirty on Instagram

3

Pregnant Deena Cortese Reveals Name of Baby No. 2

Want to learn more about Teresa's boyfriend? Click here to learn about the man who won her heart following her Joe Giudice divorce.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Get Flirty on Instagram

3

Jesy Nelson Announces Exit From Little Mix After "Constant Pressure"

4

Mario Lopez Channels His "Inner Shakira" on Celeb Game Face

5

Pete Davidson Meets Fan Named Ariana & Jokes They Should Get “Married"