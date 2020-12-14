Chris Harrison Says Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Ending Is "Tumultuous"

It's the beginning of the end for Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette.
There are just four episodes left in her season, and thanks to a packed schedule of two episodes per week, we're just about a week away from finding out who Tayshia picks and whether or not she's happily engaged. Based on what Chris Harrison told E! News when we chatted with him last week, it sounds like it's going to be an action-packed four nights for Bachelor Nation, complete with hometown dates, fantasy suites, a potential proposal and the men telling all.
Chris described the ending as "tumultuous."
"There are some breakdowns coming up," he teased. "There's no question these men are falling in love, there's no question that Tayshia is falling in love. The question is, are these guys prepared to actually propose? That's what Tayshia wants to know. Are they prepared to go all the way? That is the big question and you see that she may not get the answer she's looking for."
Since filming took place during the pandemic and was limited to the grounds of the La Quinta resort, hometown dates are going to be a little different this year. Families come to visit instead of having Tayshia visit them, and the men had to get creative.
"There is a uncomfortableness to these parents kind of sitting in our world and going, 'What is happening? What is my son going through?' and it is a foreign feeling, but also there is a kind of an intimacy and a depth you kind of get to and a vulnerability to it that was really interesting," Chris said. "And it was fun to try and watch the men bring their hometown to Tayshia. They had to kind of try to create what it would be like and so it was pretty, it was, look, I hope we can go back to, you know, traveling around but for these couple of seasons, it's kind of fun, it's kind of interesting and different."
Chris also confirmed that Tayshia "is falling in love with more than one man," partly thanks to how in depth the conversations have been getting this season about race, identity, depression, and more.
"There's a lot going on in the world, right? I think this season warranted those kinds of conversations," Chris said. "There are some seriously strong feelings being formed because these guys are opening up to her and really baring their souls and she takes that in."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.