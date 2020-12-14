Update Your Wardrobe, Home and More With Pantone's New Color of the Year 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pantone's 2021 Color of the Year is here, but wait for it…this year it's a color combo! That's right: Two shades have been named the Colors of the Year, and they complement each other seamlessly. Ultimate Gray, a pebble hue, and Illuminating, a bright yellow, are two very different shades that come together to support each other, making something even more beautiful as a result. That's pretty deep, Pantone.
You can bring these meaningful hues into your wardrobe, home and more, whether together or apart, with our gray and yellow finds below.
Olika Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On
A bird-shaped hand sanitizer? Sign us up.
The McKenzie Sweater
This cashmere, turtleneck sweater is perfect for the winter months ahead.
The Ashbury Yellow
Gray and yellow bedding is the perfect way to embrace the Colors of the Year. This cotton duvet cover set comes in a cheerful floral print.
Oh Snap
This neon yellow nail polish makes a statement.
Snugg Faux Fur Chair
We want nothing more than to snuggle up in this faux fur chair right now. It comes in a gift bag, in case you want to give it as a holiday present.
LC Lauren Conrad Faux Fur & Suede Boot Slippers
These warm and cute slippers have a comfy foam footbed. You can't go wrong.
Drybar Mix & Mingle Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit
Drybar's whole color scheme is Pantone-approved. This gift set is a great introduction to the brand, including an interchangeable styling iron, the Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, Detox Dry Shampoo, Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray, Lil‘ Lemon Drop Detangling Brush and Hold Me Hair Clips.
Lands' End Squall Insulated Winter Parka
This waterproof and windproof parka comes in standard and tall lengths. It has a fleece lining for warmth.