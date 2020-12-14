Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

The Middleton family has a big reason to celebrate this holiday season.
According to People, Pippa Middleton is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.
"Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year," a source told Page Six who first reported the news. "The entire family is delighted."
Although details about the pregnancy remain private for now, Pippa and James are already proud parents to a 2-year-old son named Arthur. And while the couple has tried to keep their family life out of the spotlight, Pippa previously documented how she stayed fit and healthy before and after giving birth.
"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote in an article released in September 2019. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."
Pippa was put into the spotlight after she attended her sister Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William in April 2011. She served as maid of honor and was in charge of holding her family member's regal train.
Since then, fans have followed Pippa's journey to the altar where she married James in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church. Her royal nephew and niece Prince George and Princess Charlotte served in the bridal party.
"James has always been on the scene," a source previously shared with E! News. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry."
Recently, Kate and Pippa's brother James Middleton also had a big reason to celebrate has he got engaged to his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet in 2019. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, their wedding was postponed.
Here's hoping the family can reunite safely and property celebrate all of their big milestones soon.