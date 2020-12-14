Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in Trailer for Texas Ranger Reboot

Jared Padalecki has truly left the world of Supernatural behind.

The CW just released the first trailer for Walker, the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Padalecki as the man himself, Walker, Texas Ranger, and it's clear that Walker really misses his dead wife (played by Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki).

"He recently lost his wife," says Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) after Walker introduces himself.

"It wasn't your fault," says Geri (Odette Annable), but Walker's not so sure. "Wasn't it though?"

"You're the ranger with the dead wife?" asks a guy. "Guess you couldn't protect her, huh?"

"She's gone!" says Liam Walker, Walker's brother (Keegan Allen). "You are chasing ghosts."

"Some things don't add up!" Walker yells.

"I can't think about anything else but her," Walker explains.

And that's it. This show is about a Texas Ranger who misses his dead wife and believes he was responsible and some things don't add up!